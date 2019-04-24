British folk music comes to Bristol

Photo provided by One World Library Project Mike Walker, Wayne Lauden and Casey Burger will present “Songs, Tunes and Tales from Northumbria” at Lawrence Memorial Library on April 25 at 7 p.m. The event is free and handicapped accessible.

BRISTOL | Many of us have only limited knowledge of England’s rich cultural diversity. To dive virtually into the heritage of the region known as Northumbria, the public is invited to attend “Songs, Tunes and Tales from Northumbria” on Thursday, April 25 at the Lawrence Memorial Library from 7-8:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by One World Library Project. It is free and handicapped accessible.

Northumbria, once its own kingdom, presently refers to a region in northeast England. In medieval times, this kingdom included a portion of Scotland. The people of Northumbria continue to carry a blend of Irish, Scottish and English heritage.

Northumbrian music is distinct from other British folk music and is particularly known for its border ballads, a strong fiddle tradition and the Northumbrian small pipe, a unique bagpipe known to this region.

Performers Mike Walker, Wayne Lauden and Casey Burger will offer up multiple talents. Their presentation will include a cultural history of Northumbria through songs, tunes, shadow puppets, slides and stories. They will take the audience from Roman occupation, Viking raids and medieval gang warfare to the Industrial Revolution, economic decline and resurgence.

Walker was born and raised in a small coal mining community in northeast England. After working in London for many years as an environmental adviser to industry and government, including preventing pollution from abandoned mines in his native County Durham, Walker moved to Vermont over 10 years ago.

Always interested in traditional music, he plays songs and tunes on the mandolin and guitar that evoke the spirit and history of this less well-known part of England.

A classically trained musician and composer, Lauden is more likely to be found sitting behind a hammered dulcimer these days. Through the years he has performed for audiences of all ages and continues to enjoy writing and playing new tunes for contra-dances.

Burger was, figuratively speaking, born and raised at the Old Songs Festival in upstate New York and has been studying traditional musics, singing and playing the fiddle ever since. Influenced by the music of Appalachia and the vast archives of contra dance tunes, she is enjoying broadening her repertoire to include the undulating music of northeast England.

For more information about this event or One World Library Project, contact the Lawrence Memorial Library at 802-453-2366 or go to OneWorldLibraryProject.org or the One World Library Project Facebook page.