Burglaries prompt home security measures

MIDDLEBURY | Recent, holiday season burglaries reported around Addison and Rutland counties has prompted a Vermont insurance organization to issue some welcome, free advice.

“Insurance is usually the last thing on people’s minds, especially right after the holidays. You’ve already spent so much on gifts, the last thing you probably want to do is spend more money,” according to Katherine Morra, director of communication, of the Montpelier-based Professional Insurance Agents of Vermont (PIAVT).

PIAVT is a trade association representing professional, independent insurance agencies, brokerages and their employees throughout the state.

Morra noted that typical homeowners, renters and condominium policies include coverage of personal property theft. “Loss due to theft is generally included as part of the personal property protection,” she said. “Burglars are unpredictable, but there are several ways you can protect yourself and your home.”

Recent holiday-time burglaries in Middlebury and Rutland have been reported in local newspapers including The Eagle. Thefts have included silverware, personal electronics, as well as package deliveries left outdoors on doorsteps that are visible (and tempting) by passersby.

A recent news release by PIAVT officials includes a warning that Vermonters take serious measures to reduce the risk of theft in their neighborhood:

Start a neighborhood watch: A neighborhood watch is run by neighbors and is intended to stop crime in the neighborhood. “This system is a great way to keep your neighborhood safe. Multiple sets of eyes mean fewer chances for them to steal from you,” said Kelly Norris, PIAVT’s executive director.

Invest in a security system: “Give yourself peace of mind with a home security system. Options can vary from indoor or outdoor security cameras (without monitoring services) to well-reviewed security systems,” Norris said.

Don’t broadcast on social media: “Vacation is exciting, but don’t showcase your absence on social media—you never know who is watching.” Post vacation celebrations after the trip.

Make the house look lived in: “When you’re out of town, make sure you put a hold on your mail. Put your lights on a timer, or ask your neighbors to intermittently park in your driveway.

Don’t open the door to strangers: Don’t feel obligated to answer the door — especially if the person is unknown.

Close the blinds: “Leaving your blinds raised opens up your home to passersby and therefore thieves.”

Use motion sensitive lights: “Burglars want to go undetected. Motion sensitive lights can prevent that from happening. “

Always lock doors and windows: “An unlocked door or window can be an open invitation. You also can outfit your windows and doors with motion sensors.”

Norris added, “While there’s no absolute way to prevent a burglar from checking out your house, remaining aware and taking precautionary measures will help protect your home and family in the long run... .”