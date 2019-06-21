Businesses concerned about medical-monitoring bill

Speakers from Associated Industries of Vermont, the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Business Roundtable and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, called on Gov. Phil Scott to veto S.37 and for the administration, legislature, business community, and other stakeholders to work together to develop new medical monitoring legislation that would be consistent with other states that have established medical-monitoring through the courts.

These organizations are among 40 business associations, regional development corporations, and chambers of commerce that have expressed their opposition to S.37 and support for medical monitoring criteria based on those in the 16 states have recognized medical monitoring through court decisions.

“We are not opposed to medical-monitoring liability,” state William Driscoll, vice president of Associated Industries of Vermont, “Companies that act negligently and put people at significant risk of developing a serious disease should be accountable. But we should have fair and reasonable standards for determining liability like the other states around the country that have addressed this issue.”

According to Driscoll, the key problem with the bill is that it is inconsistent with other states and would make Vermont an outlier. This not only presents serious risks and potential costs to manufacturers and other covered companies operating responsibly, but the Department of Financial Regulation and insurance experts have raised concerns that the significant and broad potential liabilities created by S.37 could make insurance coverage for medical monitoring extremely expensive or even unavailable.

“This is a real opportunity for everyone involved in this issue to work together on a common approach to a common goal,” Lisa Ventriss, president of the Vermont Business Roundtable, stated. “Rather than creating a false choice between two extremes, we have a well-established path forward found in those states that have gone before us that we should be able to follow together.”

- The Eagle