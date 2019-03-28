Cabot products get new look

× Expand Photo provided by Cabot New look for Cabot’s cheese packaging.

MIDDLEBURY | The farm families who own Cabot Creamery Cooperative are celebrating their Centennial anniversary year in style with new packaging for their award-winning cheeses. The new modern-rustic feel for Cabot’s signature plaid honors the co-op’s proud past while looking to the future.

For Cabot’s CEO Ed Townley, the new packaging “reflects the same attention to detail that goes into making our award-winning cheeses and our farmers’ unwavering commitment to quality. As we reach the next century mark, we remain focused on ensuring the next generation of family farmers are able to continue farming.”

During extensive research, customers loved the new design and agreed it makes Cabot cheeses stand out on store shelves while staying true to the brand’s rich heritage and the enduring passion of the farmers who own the co-op.

Cabot is owned by the dairy farm families of Agri-Mark, the northeast’s premier dairy cooperative. The coop operates a successful plant on Exchange Street in Middlebury. And since the very beginning, all profits have gone back to support those farm family owners. What started in a single butter plant in the small town of Cabot in 1919, is now enjoyed by customers in all fifty states and over twenty countries around the world.

“A century of quality is truly something to celebrate, and with their new packaging, the farmers are ready for the next hundred years,” Townley noted.

Cabot’s legacy continues to grow, as shown in the results of the 2019 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest where, among many other awards, they took home gold medals for extra-sharp cheddar, medium cheddar and unsalted butter.