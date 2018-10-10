Campaign ‘18: Hardy, Bray lead in contributions

According to report last week by Montpelier columnist Guy Page, several Addison County and Rutland County state senate candidates are in the catbird seat when it comes to 2018 general election political contributions.

Page combed through a list of political contribution totals collected by Vermont Senate candidates and assembled on the Vermont Secretary of State’s campaign finance database.

Details of the contributions, including the names of individual donors, are posted online by the Secretary of State. ‘

As of Oct. 3, the following candidates have “war chests” of the following amounts:

Addison County:

Marie Audet (Independent), $19,660

Christopher Bray (Democrat), $20,713

Peter Briggs (Republican), $5,568

Ruth Hardy (Democrat), $25,249

Paul Ralston (Independent), $14,217

Rutland County:

Brian Collamore (Republican), $5,520

Greg Cox (Democrat/Progressive), $2,475

Scott Garren (Democrat/Progressive), $4,755

Cheryl Hooker (Democrat/Progressive), $2,431

Ed Larson (Republican), $1,700

James McNeil (Republican), $6,050

In Addison County, Democrat and Independent candidates are benefitting by significant contributions over lone Republican Peter Briggs. But in Rutland County, overall contributions are less.