Campaign ‘18: Hardy, Bray lead in contributions

According to report last week by Montpelier columnist Guy Page, several Addison County and Rutland County state senate candidates are in the catbird seat when it comes to 2018 general election political contributions.
Page combed through a list of political contribution totals collected by Vermont Senate candidates and assembled on the Vermont Secretary of State’s campaign finance database.
Details of the contributions, including the names of individual donors, are posted online by the Secretary of State. ‘
As of Oct. 3, the following candidates have “war chests” of the following amounts:
Addison County:
Marie Audet (Independent), $19,660
Christopher Bray (Democrat), $20,713
Peter Briggs (Republican), $5,568
Ruth Hardy (Democrat), $25,249
Paul Ralston (Independent), $14,217
Rutland County:
Brian Collamore (Republican), $5,520
Greg Cox (Democrat/Progressive), $2,475
Scott Garren (Democrat/Progressive), $4,755
Cheryl Hooker (Democrat/Progressive), $2,431
Ed Larson (Republican), $1,700
James McNeil (Republican), $6,050
In Addison County, Democrat and Independent candidates are benefitting by significant contributions over lone Republican Peter Briggs. But in Rutland County, overall contributions are less.