Campaign ‘18: Hardy, Bray lead in contributions

According to report last week by Montpelier columnist Guy Page, several Addison County and Rutland County state senate candidates are in the catbird seat when it comes to 2018 general election political contributions. 

Page combed through a list of political contribution totals collected by Vermont Senate candidates and assembled on the Vermont Secretary of State’s campaign finance database.

Details of the contributions, including the names of individual donors, are posted online by the Secretary of State. ‘

As of Oct. 3, the following candidates have “war chests” of the following amounts:

Addison County:

 Marie Audet (Independent), $19,660

 Christopher Bray (Democrat), $20,713

 Peter Briggs (Republican), $5,568

 Ruth Hardy (Democrat), $25,249

 Paul Ralston (Independent), $14,217

Rutland County:

 Brian Collamore (Republican), $5,520

 Greg Cox (Democrat/Progressive), $2,475

 Scott Garren (Democrat/Progressive), $4,755

 Cheryl Hooker (Democrat/Progressive), $2,431

 Ed Larson (Republican), $1,700

 James McNeil (Republican), $6,050

In Addison County, Democrat and Independent candidates are benefitting by significant contributions over lone Republican Peter Briggs.  But in Rutland County, overall contributions are less.