Through the All Knotted up with Love program, teacher Kristen Ramey and her fifth graders from the Rutland Intermediate School donated 42 blankets to the Foley Cancer Center. The blankets were handmade by students and given to patients currently undergoing treatment. Pictured: Ramey with students Griffin Norton, Aiden Farrell, Rose Dudley, Emily Porchesa, Kailyn Wortman and Logan Morel.