Castleton graduate to be inducted into Hall of Fame

RUTLAND | Olivia “Libby” Duane Adams will be the fourth Castleton graduate to be inducted into the Vermont State Colleges System Hall of Fame this spring.

Adams earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Castleton in 1984 and became the co-founder of Alteryx, Inc., a global leader in the data analytics industry headquartered in Irvine, California, in 1997.

Now serving as chief customer officer, Adams takes a holistic approach to all aspects of each customer’s experience.

In addition to her responsibilities within Alteryx, she is currently working with Castleton University to help create new pathways for student mentorship.

While a student at Castleton, Adams co-edited the 1984 Spartacus yearbook and was a student association senator.

A member of the student orientation staff (SOS) for three years, she served as the SOS parent program coordinator in 1983. As a result of her work and dedication to the welfare of students, her peers recognized her with the Distinguished Service Award in 1984.

The Vermont State Colleges System will also recognize Gary Taylor, of Community College of Vermont, Trevor Whipple, of Northern Vermont University (Johnson) and Amanda Perkins, of Vermont Technical College.

Martha O’Connor is the recipient of the Board of Trustees Award for Extraordinary Contribution and will be recognized for her lifelong commitment to education.

The event will take place at the Capital Plaza in Montpelier on March 14.

Now in its fourth year, the event continues to raise funds for scholarships for Vermont students attending one of the four colleges and universities while highlighting the leadership and accomplishments of alumni and community leaders.