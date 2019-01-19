Castleton hosts arts open house

CASTLETON | Castleton University is hosting a fine and performing arts open house on Jan. 26 for residents who are interested in developing their passion for art, creative writing, music or theater.

This interactive day is designed for prospective undergraduate and graduate students, and will provide opportunities to learn more about Castleton’s art offerings, as well as the Vermont Academy of Fine and Performing Arts for high school students.

Students who bring audition or portfolio materials will have an opportunity to workshop with Castleton professors to prepare for admission for the Vermont Academy of Fine and Performing Arts. An accompanist will be provided, if needed. Students who are ready to audition or present portfolio materials will have an option to do so at the end of the day.

The arts open house will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested students and their families can find more information and register online at castleton.edu/admissions/visit or by calling the admissions office at 802-468-1213.