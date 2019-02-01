Castleton to welcome GMC students

× Expand Castleton University

CASTLETON | Castleton University officials announced last week that they have reached a teach-out agreement with Green Mountain College that ensures many of the students impacted by Green Mountain’s impending closure will be able to complete their degrees at nearby Castleton.

“It is our intention to help as many students as possible fulfill their goals and complete their degree requirements without leaving Vermont,” said Castleton University President Karen M. Scolforo.

“We are saddened to see Green Mountain College close its doors and our hearts go out to all of the impacted faculty, staff and students. By making this opportunity affordable and accessible for the students, we can help them remain on track and offer a measure of hope.”

Castleton will accept all currently-matriculated students who are in good academic standing at Green Mountain. The university will also provide a financial aid package that will allow current GMC students to attend Castleton at a net tuition price that is equivalent to what they paid in 2018-19, so long as the rate does not fall below Castleton’s in-state tuition rate.

Castleton will waive all application fees and provide an expedited transfer process that will allow GMC students to seamlessly transfer to Castleton.