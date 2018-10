× Expand Photo provided

PULASKI, N.Y. | A team of hardcore Rutland-area anglers, including Don Chioffi, Nick Montello and Ron Larock, spent a day fishing on the Salmon River in Pulaski, N.Y., last week. Pictured: Chioffi holds up a salmon. “This river is a popular and economically important sport fishing destination,” he noted. “It’s the most heavily fished of New York’s Lake Ontario tributaries.”