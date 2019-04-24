Catholic health-care professionals organize

Photo provided Vermont physician Dr. Marta Kokoszynska is leading a new Catholic Medical Association affiliate based in Burlington.

BURLINGTON | A Vermont medical doctor and member of the Roman Catholic Church is inviting fellow health-care professionals throughout the state, who are also Catholic, to join a local chapter of the national Catholic Medical Association (CMA).

Dr. Marta Kokoszynska of Burlington is working with other Vermont professionals and Bishop Christopher Coyne to form a Vermont guild of the CMA.

“Throughout my training as a young physician and a practicing Catholic, I realized the importance of surrounding myself with a strong Catholic community in order to stay close to the teachings of the church while practicing in a healthcare system that at times may make it difficult to uphold the principles of Catholicism,” Kokoszynska said. “As physicians, we have a tendency of pushing ourselves to keep going without much internal reflection as our hearts are often consumed by our patients and their concerns.”

Kokoszynska said that the Vermont CMA guild’s first event will be held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Burlington, on Saturday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m. The gathering will include a meeting with Bishop Coyne. All Catholic health-care workers are invited, she said.

Kokoszynska practices medicine in Burlington in the fields of pulmonary and critical care medicine. In diocese news release, she said that she began the initiative for the association when interest was expressed by other Vermont physicians as well as others in the health care field.

“The Catholic Medical Association, as defined in its mission statement, is a national, physician-led community of healthcare professionals that informs, organizes and inspires its members, in steadfast fidelity to the teachings of the Catholic Church, to uphold the principles of the Catholic faith in the science and practice of medicine,” according to the organization’s mission statement.

“(Guilds) are organized at the level of a parish, city or diocese and provide local support and community to healthcare professionals with fellowship, education, opportunities to serve the local church and public, mutual support, witness and a base for medical students and residents to find guidance.”

Kokoszynska said that although the CMA is primarily a physician-led organization, “anyone working in the healthcare profession is welcome to join.”

According to Kokoszynska, “we hope to incorporate education on important topics like medical bioethics, physician wellness, spiritual growth, healthcare reform. We would hope to organize retreats and mission trips in the future. There will also be opportunity to work with residents and medical students as well as serving the local community.”

The association is meant to be a resource for physicians. “It is there to be an unwavering entity in upholding the integrity and fidelity of the Catholic faith,” Kokoszynska noted.