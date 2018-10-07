CCV posts student honors

× Expand Community College of Vermont

MIDDLEBURY — The following students, listed by hometown, enrolled at the Community College of Vermont (CCV) were named to the Summer 2018 Student Honors List.

This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.

CCV is Vermont’s second largest college, serving over 6,000 students each semester. With 12 locations and online learning options, students don’t travel far from their communities to access degree and certificate programs, workforce, secondary and continuing education opportunities, and academic and veterans support services.

Bridport: Maija Chamberlain

Bristol: Kristi Bedard

Ferrisburg: Aleta Greeno

Hinesburg: Heidi Dessert and Ella Downey

Middlebury: Mikayla Farnsworth, Breanna Lepri and Heather Quesnel

Orwell: David Bain

Shoreham: Allison Straley

Starksboro: Tessa Cole.