CCV posts student honors

Community College of Vermont
MIDDLEBURY — The following students, listed by hometown, enrolled at the Community College of Vermont (CCV) were named to the Summer 2018 Student Honors List.
This honor recognizes part-time students with a 4.0 grade point average.
CCV is Vermont’s second largest college, serving over 6,000 students each semester. With 12 locations and online learning options, students don’t travel far from their communities to access degree and certificate programs, workforce, secondary and continuing education opportunities, and academic and veterans support services.
Bridport: Maija Chamberlain
Bristol: Kristi Bedard
Ferrisburg: Aleta Greeno
Hinesburg: Heidi Dessert and Ella Downey
Middlebury: Mikayla Farnsworth, Breanna Lepri and Heather Quesnel
Orwell: David Bain
Shoreham: Allison Straley
Starksboro: Tessa Cole.