Celebrate Vermont’s hunting, fishing heritage, Jan. 18–20

ESSEX JUNCTION | The 27th annual Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show, presented by the Vermont Trappers Association, will be held Jan. 18-20 at the Robert E. Miller Expo Center in Essex Junction.

Tickets are $11 for adults, $5 for children 3-12 and children under three are free. Show hours: Friday, noon – 7 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission price is good for all three days, and parking is free. A portion of the show proceeds benefit Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta.

With nearly 200 exhibitors, there is something for everyone. During this long weekend, attend free seminars, check out the latest gear, boats, trucks, tractors, ATVs and RVs, and take advantage of show specials. Talk with wildlife and fisheries experts and book the hunting or fishing adventure of a lifetime. The kids can see the Whitetails of North America Collection, take part in the live wildlife demonstrations, try their luck at trout pond and the archery and BB gun shoot.

With over 50 free seminars, everyone gets answers to their questions.

Whitetail hunting will be presented by acclaimed hunters such as the Hal Blood, Tim Andrus and the Adirondack Deer Trackers.

Famed turkey callers Joe Judd and Ken Hammel, top predator hunter Bob Howe, bass fishing gurus Chris Adams and J.J. Judd and many others will all be on hand to share their experiences, tips and tactics to help you become more successful in the woods and on the water.

With one in five Vermonters taking to the fields and streams and spending $300 million annually, hunting and fishing is very important to Vermont’s culture and rural economy.

For more information, the entire seminar schedule and seminar speaker information visit yankeeclassic.net or call 802-238-7501.