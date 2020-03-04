Celebrating 70 years of Emory Fanning

× Expand Photo by Trent Campbell VT-030720-Emory-Fanning-photo-Trent-Campbell Organist Emory Fanning will play a free 70th anniversary concert at Middlebury’s Mead Chapel on Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m.

MIDDLEBURY | Emory Fanning will perform a concert celebrating 70 years of playing the organ on Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m., at Mead Chapel. He will play favorite works by Louis Couperin, César Franck, and J. S. Bach, including the six “Schübler” Choral Preludes.

Sponsored by the college’s Department of Music, the concert is free, and the public is invited to attend.

A professor emeritus of music at Middlebury College, Fanning was named Artist of the Year in 1995 by the New Hampshire-Vermont chapter of the American Guild of Organists. He was a faculty member, lecturer, and performer at the first International Organ Academy in Paris, and his writings on César Franck have been translated into French and published in L’Orgue.

A graduate of Oberlin Conservatory, where he studied with Leo Holden and Robert Fountain, Fanning also holds the MM degree from the University of Illinois and a DMA from Boston University. He studied harpsichord with Gustav Leonhardt.

Well-known throughout New England as a performer, Fanning has made recordings as an organist and with the Middlebury College Choir, which toured widely throughout the U.S. under his direction. He has appeared many times as guest conductor of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and was soloist in Poulenc’s Organ Concerto with the VSO, as well as in Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony. His two programs for public television (“Christmas in Vermont” and “A Vermont Christmas”) featuring the Middlebury College Choir, were, for many years, broadcast annually throughout the USA. He has been heard as a pianist and harpsichordist in numerous music and voice recitals.

Fanning’s concert is free at Mead Chapel. The chapel is located on the campus of Middlebury College, at 75 Hepburn Rd., just off Route 125.

Free parking is available along Route 125, on Hillcrest Road, and on Old Chapel Road, with handicap-accessible parking available behind the chapel on Hepburn Road. ■