Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.

× Expand Photo by Stephanie Mitchell Jonathan L. Walton is named Pusey Minister in the Memorial Church and Plummer Professor of Christian Morals. He is pictured inside the Memorial Church at Harvard University. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

COLCHESTER | Jonathan L. Walton, a Harvard University author, social ethicist and religious scholar, will be keynote speaker on Monday, Jan. 21, during Saint Michael’s College’s Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation Week in Colchester. Walton will speak at 4:30 p.m. as keynote speaker during the main Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation in the Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel. His keynote address will be titled “No One is Free Until We Are All Free.” The public is welcome. Call 802-654-2795 for details.