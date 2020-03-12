Cerutti-Reid duo making beautiful music in Brandon

× Expand Photo provided VT-031420-Alison-Cerutti Vermonters Alison Bruce Cerutti on piano and Elizabeth Reid on violin will perform at Brandon Music on March 14.

BRANDON | If you desire the best variety of music in the region, you’ll have to check out the town of Brandon and its treasured concert venue Brandon Music.

Located next to Neshobe Golf Course, Brandon Music’s barn studio has been providing local audiences with a loving rainbow of music and cafe-dinner offerings since 2008.

On Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m., Brandon Music owners Stephen and Edna Sutton will welcome the Cerutti-Reid Duo for an evocative evening of varied classical program for piano and viola.

“Pianist Alison Bruce Cerutti and violist Elizabeth Reid are two of Vermont’s finest instrumentalists and are also members of the Northern Third Piano Quartet, well known for their first rate performances. This present series of concerts as a piano-viola duo is intended to celebrate 15 years of Cerutti and Reid’s musical partnership,” according to Edna Sutton.

Sutton noted that Bruce Cerutti has performed as a soloist and chamber musician while Reid is known as a vibrant performer of contemporary and classical music; she is the senior violist with the Opera Company of the Middlebury Orchestra.

The March 14 concert is unique for our area because it will offer the world premiere of Vermont composer Carol Wood’s “The Long Parting”, an unusual work for viola and piano. Included, too, will be yet another first, that of “Curfew” composed by Elisabeth Blair and “Sonata for Viola and Piano” by David Jaeger. Other pieces, including 19th century classics, will also be performed.

Concert tickets are $20 with a pre-concert dinner is available for $25. Reservations are required for dinner and recommended for the show. Remember, Brandon Music does not have a license to sell liquor, so it’s a BYOB venue.

Call 802-247-4295 or e-mail info@brandon-music.net for reservations or for more information. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Rd. You can check out online at www.brandon-music.net for more details. ■