Chaffee offers free teen classes, activities

Photo by Chaffee Art Center Art rocks at the Chaffee Art Center in Rutland. Area teenscan now enjoy free classes and programs.

RUTLAND | Rutland’s Chaffee Art Center is currently welcoming teens and young people to the new Open Studio Hub.

There are exciting and fun opportunities available for regional teens to take part in:

Draw, paint, craft, take part in current offerings such as yoga, ukulele lessons, dancing. Young people can also create a book club, chess club, music/dance club, writers/poetry club, art club, do homework, listen to music, read, attend workshops with guest speakers in various aspects of the arts, volunteer in one or more of the many options available to learn and give back.

The Chaffee is also providing teens with a chance to explore career opportunities in the arts.

Art supplies and light snacks will be provided. This free programming is made possible in part by the recent grant awarded to the Chaffee Art Center by the Windham Foundation, and donations from generous artists, businesses, and the community. Donations of supplies and refreshments are always gratefully accepted and appreciated.

For current class offerings check the Chafee’s social media posts or call the arts center as some classes may change.

Each week on Thursdays, teens can take ukulele lessons 5-6 p.m. (ukulele is required), learn yoga 6:30-7:30 p.m. (teens bring their own mat, but a few extras are on hand) .

Every other Thursday the following classes rotate: figure drawing with a live figure model , 4-6 p.m. (adult, parental permission required), sip-n-dip painting with artist instruction, 6-8 p.m.

Weekly on Fridays: Writer’s Group is held from noon to 2 p.m.

Hours for The teen hub are Thursday 3 -7:30 p.m., Friday 3-5 p.m., and Saturday 1-3 p.m.

This programming is open to teens and young people, ages 13 through 21, to stop by and enjoy the arts for free.

See chaffeeartcenter.org and the Chaffee Art Center Facebook and Instagram pages for details, as well as our class offerings and special events. For information, call 802-775-0356, or stop by the Chaffee Art Center at 16 South Main St. in Rutland .

Current Chaffee hours are Thursday and Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.,with extended hours for various classes and activities.