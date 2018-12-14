Chamber holds Vergennes mixer

× Expand Photo provided by the Addison County Chamber of Commerce The Addison County Chamber of Commerce held its Nov. 15 mixer at the National Bank of Middlebury in Vergennes.

VERGENNES | A mixer sponsored by the Addison County Chamber of Commerce was held last month at the National Bank of Middlebury (NBM) branch office in Vergennes. The bank hosts provided food from the kitchens of Hired Hand Brewing of Vergennes.

Door prizes included tickets to Middlebury Community Players’ “The Drowsy Chaperone” won by Jeff Nottonson, of Whitford House.

A Bar Antidote gift certificate was won by Sheila Tourangeau, of Gaines Insurance, a Vergennes Laundry gift certificate was won by Steve Bourgeois, of Counseling Service of Addison County.

A gift certificate to Raintree was won by Jill Rainville, of Maple Landmark, a NBM umbrella and chair was won by Helena Van Voorst, of Addison County United Way, and a bag of NBM logo goodies was won by John Gallagher, of Maple Landmark.

The pot of gold name drawn was Lyn Dumolin; she was not in attendance.