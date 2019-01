× Expand Photo by Cary Hazlegrove

RUTLAND | Phoenix Books in downtown Rutland will host Vermont children’s book author Lizi Boyd Saturday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. for a story time featuring her new picture book, “Night Play.” Through fanciful paintings and a lively text, Boyd has tapped into the imaginary world of children. All ages are welcome to this free event. Phoenix Books Rutland is located at 2 Center St. in Rutland. Copies of the book will be available for attendees to purchase and have signed.