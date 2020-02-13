City manager settles into new job

× Expand Photo provided VT-020820-Dan-Hofman New Vergennes City Manager Daniel Hofman.

VERGENNES | New Vergennes City Manager Daniel Hofman is getting down to business at city hall in the Little City.

According to city council members, Hofman is meeting with community members as he gears up for a new year in office. Hofman replaced former city manager Matt Chabot.

Hofman is a New Yorker hailing from Poughkeepsie. He has experience in municipal government having served in city government Albany as well as South Carolina.

A University of Albany graduate, where he studied municipal management, accounting and economics, Hofman is young and well-tuned to the needs of a small but growing city like Vergennes.

Business owners and members of Vergennes’ Downtown Partnership said they look forward to working with the new manager as he begins his tenure with the Little City. Hofman brings his management expertise to the Little City on the move.

“Vergennes offers the perfect combination of a quality lifestyle plus a charming little city that offers year-round activities, great restaurants and a special sense of community,” according to Ron Houser of FootWoRx. ■