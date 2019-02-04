Civil rights essay winners

× Expand Photo by Lisa M. Maxfield

MONTPELIER | The Vermont Bar Association sponsored a Martin Luther King Jr. poster-essay contest to celebrate the life and message of the late civil rights leader. Middle school students were asked to create a poster and write a short essay. One winner and two runners-up were selected throughout the state. Pictured in the Vermont State House Jan. 24: Leanna Jo DiCantio, Elizabeth Cunningham, Gov. Phil Scott, Emily Tringe, Allegra Muller, VBA Executive Director Teri Corsones, VBA Diversity’s Jessica Brown.