Climate-economy discussions had mixed results

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio VCRD’s Jon Copal, who led the climate economy discussions in Pownal, Middlebury and elsewhere, has moved on to other related environmental projects in Vermont Pictured: Selectboard member Laura Asermily at Middlebury’s VCRD climate-economy discussion.

MIDDLEBURY | In 2017, a series of public discussions, spearheaded by the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD), was an attempt by the nonprofit environmental-action group to influence select Vermont communities in adopting climate-change economic plans.

The multi-town discussions, billed as a grassroots initiative, included local residents and activists heading up panels to explore everything from a statewide carbon tax to changing modes of transportation and the use of fossil fuels locally.

VCRD’s climate-change economy discussions got off to a contentious start in Pownal in July 2017 when some residents felt that the big hand of “progressive” state government was coming to town with an international green agenda.

Today, Pownal Selectboard member Bob Jarvis, who was an early critic of VCRD’s climate-economy change discussion, is still thinking about what happened two years ago.

Jarvis recalled that his concerns, as well as the concerns of other local voters about the climate-economy plan, came from the “Progress for Vermont” report crafted by the VCRD. The guide included objectives for “compact and smart growth development” and “a carbon pricing or trading structure for Vermont.”

Jarvis said he’s still skeptical about the effort which, ironically, didn’t make much of an immediate impact in Pownal’s town plans.

“Of course it’s over now, but I still assert that this was an example of ‘climate change’ being used for increasing government power and control,” Jarvis said. “It’s a point of fact: the climate economy idea is really a state (government) program. But the VCRD effort was being portrayed here as a ‘grassroots’ initiative.

“To me that’s provably false... Well, it’s over now and, yes, there were a couple of local initiatives which sprang from those 2017 discussions, but none of them ever made it to the balloting stage. There was a lot more opposition here compared to, say, Middlebury, heading down the climate-economy path.”

Jarvis noted that there were local voters who favored the climate economy discussions who came away from the effort upset that more actually didn’t happen after the session. He said that they pointed blame at residents critical of the effort, such as Selectman Jarvis himself. So, despite VCRD’s efforts having largely failed in Pownal so far, Jarvis said the experience illustrates an ongoing problem in Vermont’s so-called grassroots progressive politics.

“What I find troublesome, after all this is said and done, is that there are volunteer organizations that are being intertwined with government and non-government (activist) organizations with national and international agendas,” Jarvis said.

“I think this fact lessens the effectiveness of local volunteering; it should be separated... There are now all kinds of pressures on selectboards to relinquish their decision making powers to a new class of hired professionals (with mostly no accountability to the voters)... And there has been a huge push to lessen the power of the selectboard in Vermont in favor of transfer power to the planning commission which is not elected. These are not good trends.”

VCRD’s Jon Copal, who led the climate- economy discussions in Pownal, Middlebury and elsewhere, has moved on to other related environmental projects in Vermont.

“The way our program is designed, we have a one year commitment from when we kick off the program… I was in Middlebury a few weeks ago, but things are mostly with the local team now moving things ahead... There’s a group in Middlebury, led by Steve Maier and others, that may start a non-profit to continue the climate-economy agenda in the town and Addison County as a whole. They will probably make an announcement about that soon, but it’s not my news to share.”