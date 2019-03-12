Coach to step down

× Expand Photo provided by Castleton College Coach Christine Kemp announced March 6 that she will be stepping down as head coach following the conclusion of the current academic year.

CASTLETON | After leading the Castleton field hockey program to one of its most successful seasons in program history, Christine Kemp announced March 6 that she will be stepping down as head coach following the conclusion of the current academic year.

Kemp has accepted a position to become the head field hockey coach at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut. She led Castleton to a 15-5 record overall and an 11-1 mark in Little East Conference play, setting a program record with an 11-game winning streak and leading the Spartans to a regular season championship.

“Christine made an immediate impact as a first-year head coach by guiding our field hockey program into our new conference and the Little East Conference championship game,” said Castleton Associate Dean for Athletics and Recreation Deanna Tyson. “Christine will be greatly missed by our student-athletes and we wish her all the best as she moves into her new position.

“I am confident that a national search will help find a new coach that will continue to move Castleton field hockey forward,” said Tyson. A search for a new head coach will begin immediately.