College of St. Joseph to close

RUTLAND | College of St Joseph president Dr. Jennifer L. Scott announced March 21 in a heartfelt letter to the private Catholic college’s faculty, students, parents and staff, that a potential institutional partner has backed out, thus forcing the college to close its doors “given the current accreditation deadline and critical financial condition.”

Current students affected by the closing have been offered a teach-out arrangement with nearby Castleton University.

The Rutland college is the third in southwestern Vermont to announce its closing this year.

Green Mountain College, founded in 1834 in Poultney, announced it was closing in January and Southern Vermont College in Bennington, founded in 1926, announced in early March that it would close as well.

“It is with heavy heart and great disappointment that I must deliver the news that our potential institutional partner has elected to not move forward with us,” said Scott. “Creating and implementing a thoughtful plan for a deep affiliation proved to be too great of a feat given our current accreditation deadline and critical financial condition. Therefore, while we have new evidence for the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE) that is material to our financial resources, including the sale of assets and a successful multi-year pledge campaign, the collective impact of this material evidence will not reach NECHE’s threshold of significance.

“To that end, the adverse action by the New England Commission of Higher Education to withdraw the college’s accreditation at the end of August, and to cease instruction at the end of the Spring semester, will be upheld. We have activated our Teach-Out plan with Castleton University and have formalized agreements with a number of additional colleges to provide our students with the best possible opportunities to continue their studies and earn their college degree.

“Our primary focus and desire is to take care of the immediate needs of our students and to support this transition for our entire community. While we have a lot of future decisions to make about the business of the college, right now we are solely focused on our responsibility to our students, staff and faculty...”

According to the college’s online history, “it is a U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association Division II school and plays within the Yankee Small College Conference, with programs in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, baseball and softball, women’s volleyball, and men’s golf.”

The college had been placed on probation in August 2018 by the New England Commission of Higher Education because of its significant financial problems.

The college, whose Latin motto is “Lumen Via Veritas” (The Light , the Way, the Truth) was founded in 1956 by the Catholic order of nuns known as the Sisters of St. Joseph. A similar institution, the College of St. Joseph on the Rio Grande in New Mexico, closed in 1986.