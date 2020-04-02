College officials post letter to campus

MIDDLEBURY | Three Middlebury College administrators posted a special memorandum to campus staff members on March 18 regarding impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on campus.

The letter, signed by President Laurie Patton, Vice President for Human Resources Karen Miller and EVP for Finance & Administration David Provost, outlines changes on campus in the wake of the pandemic.

“This is a new moment for us, not just for us at Middlebury, but literally for everyone on the planet. We are in a changed environment and are all working tirelessly to navigate it,” the trio wrote.

“Our new educational reality of needing to deliver a curriculum online is taking up much of faculty and staff time, and you are doing so in unusually stressful circumstances. We are also working with new financial realities, such as the extreme stock market volatility and our obligation to refund a percentage of room and board costs to a great majority of students, to name just two,” according to the letter..

The three officials stressed that they are following two overarching values. “The health and well-being of our people, and of Middlebury as a whole.”

Below are paraphrased highlights of what Patton, Miller and Provost outlined in the March 18 letter:

For benefits-eligible staff, the college will pay at their current level for the foreseeable future and will continue to evaluate on a month-to-month basis.

For the next three months, the college will provide all benefits-eligible employees what we are calling a COVID-19 Pay Bank of up to 21 days that you can use for circumstances in connection with the COVID-19 crisis. These are not vacation or CTO days.

The college still has students living on campus... however, because of the smaller number of students now, a smaller percentage of staff will be on campus.

For employees whose work is on campus—but whose work is now no longer necessary—the college will make efforts to assign alternative work with appropriate social distancing.

For employees who can’t find alternative work on campus, the college may temporarily assign some to work off campus, in coordination with the hospital and the town, with appropriate social distancing.

“If none of the... alternatives is successful, we will ask staff to use their COVID-19 Pay Bank, Medical Leave Assistance Program, and their own CTO or SLR,” the letter writers added. “... If they do not return to work when called back, they risk losing their pay and access to their COVID-19 Pay Bank.” ■