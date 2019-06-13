College teams up with MHG Solar

RUTLAND | Castleton University officials announced a partnership with MHG Solar that will allow Castleton to purchase net-metering credits from a community solar site in nearby Poultney. Castleton anticipates that partnering in the MHG Solar project will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential savings over the next 25 years.

MHG Solar, an energy company based out of Manchester is beginning construction on a series of solar projects that will be located on old tailings piles in slate quarries that extend from Poultney to Pawlet. The sites will include a 500-kilowatt array with over 2,000 panels, all connected to Green Mountain Power.

MHG Solar partners with quarry owners to enter a long-term lease commitment on the land while still allowing the quarry to operate outside of the solar project footprint. MHG develops, constructs, and finances the solar projects. As a customer of MHG Solar, Castleton will purchase power from the solar installation in the form of solar bill credits. The university is not responsible for insurance, maintenance or other obligations with regard to the solar project itself.