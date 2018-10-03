Coming home

× Expand Photo by Eric Bessette/LCMM Pictured: The Lois McClure sails into Burlington harbor.

The five-month voyage of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum’s 2018 GlassBarge Tour, with the schooner Lois McClure and C.L. Churchill, is coming to an end. The vessels welcomed over 32,000 visitors on board, at 29 ports of call, learning about the history of the canal and adjoining waterways that shaped Vermont. Now you can see the Lois McClure at Perkins Pier in Burlington, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 7-8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.