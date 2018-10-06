Commission considers zero tolerance

MONTPELIER | Members of the Vermont Governor’s Advisory Commission on Marijuana may recommend zero legal tolerance for smoking marijuana and driving due to the lack of a reliable roadside impairment test.

According to various Vermont news sources, commission members fear the black market will continue even if regulated cultivation and sale are legalized. And members recognize legalization could impact the growing practice among teens of “juuling” nicotine and marijuana.

These three concerns and five others were highlighted in a status report earlier this summer.

The legislature is expected to consider regulated cultivation and sale of marijuana in the 2019 session.

A lengthy excerpt from the status report by co-chairs Tom Little and Jake Perkinson is printed here, with minor edits for brevity:

“The Commission is now in the process of developing recommendations (by Dec. 15, 2018) for a viable, safe and efficient regulated cannabis market that does not increase burdens on the state and ameliorates potential harm to the public. And while no final recommendations have been crafted at this time, the commission believes it is useful to note some of the subject matter areas:

“Challenges associated with the federal prohibition and classification as a Schedule 1 drug of cannabis, including access to banking, insurance and other regulated business services. Youth issues including education, prevention and addressing the increasing incidences and popularity of ‘juuling’ and vaping among school aged children.

“‘Juuling’ is inhaling nicotine or marijuana through a device that looks like a thumb drive. It’s easy for kids to to sneak into school and hide anywhere. The assistant principal at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester told Vox (May 1), ‘I don’t recall any fad, legal or illegal, catching on in this way.’

“Health issues such as novel delivery formulations and the combination of cannabis with nicotine and/or other substances... Local control and costs, particularly with regard to zoning, permitting, prohibition and public safety. Highway safety issues including the possibility of adopting a zero tolerance policy in the face of challenges to available roadside testing methods... .”

Once the costs are identified, any taxation plan must be balanced against the reality “that taxation of a legalized product must not be so onerous as to drive consumers to illicit markets and that resources to prosecute actors operating outside prescribed laws are available and applied.”