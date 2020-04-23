Condos: Safe, secure, accessible elections this year

MIDDLEBURY | According to Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos (D), the Green Mountain State won’t be playing politics when it comes to the 2020 elections.

Photo provided VT-042520-Elections-secured-Secretary-of-State-Jim-Condos Jim Condos: “Our democracy must continue to thrive, even in times of crisis.”

“The current public health crisis has been a serious test for us all, and it’s also testing our democracy and how we respond in a crisis,” Condos said.

Condos noted that he and his staff are protecting Vermont’s strong heritage in voter participation even though the summer primaries and November election look a long way off, at least in light of the pandemic’s current status.

Meanwhile, Condos announced that Vermont has received $3 million in COVID-19 taxpayer-funded relief money for the elections.

“(This is) giving us the resources necessary to successfully implement any necessary changes or expansions to our election procedures,” he noted last week.

“...We have no idea what this pandemic will look like as we approach the August Statewide Primaries and November General Election, or what that will mean for the health of our communities, and how our elections are administered,” he noted. “Just last week the Supreme Court voted 5-4, along ideological lines, to reject an extension of absentee ballot return deadlines for Wisconsin Primary voters, requiring hundreds of thousands to risk their health by standing in crowded lines at busy polling locations in order to exercise their Constitutional right to vote. This decision failed the test, but things will be different in Vermont.”

Condos remains positive that Vermont’s election process will remain strong; across the state, he said there will be fair, free and accessible elections “while protecting public health during times of social distancing.”

In addition, Condos indicated in an April 13 commentary that Vermonters will likely have to get ready for a very different election.

“Asking voters to congregate at polling places and stand in lines is the opposite of social distancing,” he said. “We must protect voters and poll workers while preserving the right to vote. No Vermonter should have to choose between their health and casting a ballot. So, there is no doubt in my mind that we will need to make some adjustments.”

Condos indicated that his office, which oversees elections, won’t wait until the last minute for its Plan B.

“If any changes are to be made to our Vermont elections process, they must be made soon so they can be carried out thoughtfully, carefully, and deliberatively, with the necessary planning and time to deploy,” he noted in the commentary.

Condos added that the state is well-positioned for changing its game plan should the pandemic continue into the autumn.

“Vermont’s 45 day, no-excuse early/absentee voting system already allows any registered voter who wishes to vote early by mail to do so. In both the 2016 and 2018 General Elections roughly 30% of Vermont voters voted this way,” he said.

Condos went on to note that online voter registration and ballot requests are safe; in fact, they already enable voters to register, request, and track their ballots without risking exposure for themselves, town clerks, or election workers. Also, for Vermonters without internet access, a ballot may be requested by calling the Secretary of State’s office at 802-828-2148.

“Our democracy must continue to thrive, even in times of crisis. Know that I, as your Secretary of State, won’t settle for anything less than safe, secure, and accessible Vermont elections this year,” he said. ■