Conflict of interest? Boycotter says ‘yes’

MIDDLEBURY | Supporters of a planned boycott against seven Vermont companies, whose CEOs have publicly supported a state carbon tax, suggest that several state legislators with active links to “green” companies operating within the state have a conflict of interest when it comes to carbon tax plans now under discussion in Montpelier.

Photo by Shayne Spencer Anti-carbon tax boycott advocate J.T. Dodge.

“How are Vermonters supposed to be heard when its legislature has conflicts of interest such as its relationship to SunCommon the solar energy company based in Waterbury,” J.T. Dodge of No Carbon TAX Vermont, a non-partisan grassroots group, said in a True North Reports story by this writer.

Dodge’s advocacy group has been strongly against a carbon tax in Vermont. The group is especially active in social media spheres such as Facebook

“We citizens should all take note that Rep. Michael McCarthy (D-Franklin 3-1) and Rep. Rebecca White (D-Windsor 4-2) were employees of SunCommon and Rep. Katherine ‘Kari’ Dolan (D-Washington-7) is married to ‘Chach Curtis’ CFO of SunCommon,” he said. “Working class Vermonters already struggle with the price of living here, our group is against making their lives more challenging.”

Dodge said he hopes the boycott calls attention to unethical practices in the capitol.

“Vermonters should be very suspect of the energy related bills moving through the House,” Dodge was quoted. “The climate solutions being discussed at the Vermont State House come off (as being) activist at best. The No Carbon TAX Vermont group is a non-partisan group if citizens that believe the regressive ‘Essex Plan’ Carbon tax will hurt lower and middle class working Vermonters.”

The boycott, announced last month, was spearheaded by VT802 Alliance and quickly applauded by some members of No Carbon TAX Vermont.

“Kari (Dolan) has sponsored and co-sponsored carbon related bills such as H.18 and H.467. An act relating to siting jurisdiction over wind-powered electric generation,” Dodge said. He also noted that Rep. White has been involved in crafting H.91, an act relating to a cap and trade program for greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation, heating and other energy use. He added that Rep. McCarthy was involved with crafting H.51, an act relating to restricting fossil-fuel infrastructure.