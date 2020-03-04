Congratulations! VUHS honor roll students

VERGENNES | Congratulations to the following honor students of Vergennes Union High School named on the VUHS-Elementary School Midyear Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year:

12th Grade High Honors

Marlie Hunt

Emily Rooney

Kai Williams

12th Grade Honors

Michael Alexopoulos

Colby Beinhaur

Luke Bergmans

William Bergmans

Brianna Billings

Kyle Booska

Emily Brinkman

Adelaide Brooks

Benjamin Curtis

Leah Croke

Matthew DeMatties

Alder Donovan-Cook

Siobhan Eagan

Aidan Gardner

Sophie Hatch

Karyn Kenfield

Robert Kenfield

Gage Lalumiere

Justin McEntee

Rory Patch

Mckenna Phillips

Maya Praamsma

Julio Quiles

Aidan Scott

Zander Wildasin

Kathryn Wyckoff

11th Grade High Honors

Xander DeBlois

Emalie Gernander

Kobe Kessler

Anna Rakowski

11th Grade Honors

Jenna Abbey-Lowell

Daniel Beach

Christopher Bolduc

Emma Campbell

Amanda Cook

Lauren Curtis

Sophia Davis

Rebekah Duprey

Kate Gosliga

Benjamin Huston

Emma Jackman

Reagan Kayhart

Hannah Kelly

Alyssa Mackinnon

Nima Mehregan

Jordan Norris

Jacob Paquin

Antonio Socinski

Charles Stewart

Pearl Sutton

Brendan Whitehouse

Alicia Rose-Whitney

Note: The VUHS Honor Roll will be continued next week. ■