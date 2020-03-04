Congratulations! VUHS honor roll students

VERGENNES | Congratulations to the following honor students of Vergennes Union High School named on the VUHS-Elementary School Midyear Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year:
12th Grade High Honors
Marlie Hunt
Emily Rooney
Kai Williams
12th Grade Honors
Michael Alexopoulos
Colby Beinhaur
Luke Bergmans
William Bergmans
Brianna Billings
Kyle Booska
Emily Brinkman
Adelaide Brooks
Benjamin Curtis
Leah Croke
Matthew DeMatties
Alder Donovan-Cook
Siobhan Eagan
Aidan Gardner
Sophie Hatch
Karyn Kenfield
Robert Kenfield
Gage Lalumiere
Justin McEntee
Rory Patch
Mckenna Phillips
Maya Praamsma
Julio Quiles
Aidan Scott
Zander Wildasin
Kathryn Wyckoff
11th Grade High Honors
Xander DeBlois
Emalie Gernander
Kobe Kessler
Anna Rakowski
11th Grade Honors
Jenna Abbey-Lowell
Daniel Beach
Christopher Bolduc
Emma Campbell
Amanda Cook
Lauren Curtis
Sophia Davis
Rebekah Duprey
Kate Gosliga
Benjamin Huston
Emma Jackman
Reagan Kayhart
Hannah Kelly
Alyssa Mackinnon
Nima Mehregan
Jordan Norris
Jacob Paquin
Antonio Socinski
Charles Stewart
Pearl Sutton
Brendan Whitehouse
Alicia Rose-Whitney
Note: The VUHS Honor Roll will be continued next week. ■