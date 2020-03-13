Congratulations! VUHS honor roll students

VERGENNES | Congratulations to the following honor students of Vergennes Union High School named on the VUHS School Midyear Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year:

10th Grade High Honors

Ila Collette

Mykenzie Duffy

Una Fonte

Bradley Kutchukian

Jonah Mahe

Clarinda McAllister

Ryley Olsen

10th Grade Honors

Jasmine Beenen

Hayden Bowen

Olivia Brooks

Allison Croke

Ryley Dubois

Payden Garthaffner

Ethan Gebo

Ella Hameline

Rhode Miguel

David Nicholls

Felicia Poirier

Alexandria Rice

Cal Seyler

Audrey Tembreull

Geneva Verburg

9th Grade High Honors

Jackson Bennett

Raia Bryant

Reese Gernander

Morgan Hurlburt

Parker Kayhart

Jasmine Little

Samuel Michaels

Avry O’Brien

Peyton Paquette

Carlyn Rapoport

Connor Raymond

Shamus Rooney

Opal Sutton

9th Grade Honors

Kayleigh Abbey

Henry Anderson

Stephen Barcomb

Eli Brace

Maria Delgadillo

Zeke Dubois

Arielle Dumont

Frances Eckels

Abram Francis

Thane Gill

Madison Graves

Samantha Hallock

Claire Hatch

Caden Howell

Madison Laberge

Reese Moulton

Nathan Muzzy

Gideon Palmer

Kassidy Quinlan

Julia Reitz

Wyatt Rochon

Michaela Scott

Olivia Sestokas

Herizon Spillman

Note: The VUHS Honor Roll will be continued next week. ■