Congratulations! VUHS honor roll students

VERGENNES | Congratulations to the following honor students of Vergennes Union High School named on the VUHS School Midyear Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year:
10th Grade High Honors
Ila Collette
Mykenzie Duffy
Una Fonte
Bradley Kutchukian
Jonah Mahe
Clarinda McAllister
Ryley Olsen
10th Grade Honors
Jasmine Beenen
Hayden Bowen
Olivia Brooks
Allison Croke
Ryley Dubois
Payden Garthaffner
Ethan Gebo
Ella Hameline
Rhode Miguel
David Nicholls
Felicia Poirier
Alexandria Rice
Cal Seyler
Audrey Tembreull
Geneva Verburg
9th Grade High Honors
Jackson Bennett
Raia Bryant
Reese Gernander
Morgan Hurlburt
Parker Kayhart
Jasmine Little
Samuel Michaels
Avry O’Brien
Peyton Paquette
Carlyn Rapoport
Connor Raymond
Shamus Rooney
Opal Sutton
9th Grade Honors
Kayleigh Abbey
Henry Anderson
Stephen Barcomb
Eli Brace
Maria Delgadillo
Zeke Dubois
Arielle Dumont
Frances Eckels
Abram Francis
Thane Gill
Madison Graves
Samantha Hallock
Claire Hatch
Caden Howell
Madison Laberge
Reese Moulton
Nathan Muzzy
Gideon Palmer
Kassidy Quinlan
Julia Reitz
Wyatt Rochon
Michaela Scott
Olivia Sestokas
Herizon Spillman
Note: The VUHS Honor Roll will be continued next week. ■