Contracts awarded in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard made the following contract awards:

Otter Creek Engineering for civil engineering services for the design and bid phase of the Maple Street Stormwater Project, at a total cost of $12,040.

Otter Creek Engineering for civil engineering services for the design and bid phase of a project scheduled for 2020 to construct a parking lot and associated infrastructure for the Middle Seymour Street Amtrak railroad platform, at a total cost of $17,515.

Champlain Construction Co. for construction of an overflow metering structure at Pump Station 9, at a total cost of $29,943, for the Pump Station 9 overflow metering structure project.

The Belden Company of Rutland will construct needed improvements to the following wastewater pump stations, at a total cost of $1,292,580: Pump Station 6 (Seminary Street), Pump Station 13 (Halpin Road), and Pump Station 14 (in the Painter Hills neighborhood).