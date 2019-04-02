Controlled burns planned in GMNF

× Expand File photo Prescribed fires in the Green Mt. National Forest in April are not likely to impact local residents, although smoke will be visible from the surrounding area and adjacent landowners may smell smoke.

RUTLAND | Vermonters will see smoke in the sky above the Green Mountains in April. There’s no need to panic because the planned fires will be under control and watchful eyes by Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) crews.

The controlled burns will renew the health and vitality of the national forest in designated areas.

GMNF officials announced last week that they, in partnership with local fire departments and land management agencies, are planning to use prescribed fire to treat approximately up to 600 acres within the 400,000-acre national forest.

According to Ethan M. Ready, public affairs officer of the jointly managed Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests, said the Forest Service “will use prescribed fire as a management tool to reduce heavy accumulations of grass and brush to reduce the potential for large uncontrollable wildfires, to restore critical wildlife habitat, regenerate early ‘successional’ growth and improve overall watershed conditions on the national forest in Vermont.”

GMNF fire personnel will use prescribed fire in certain areas within the Vermont forest, Ready said.

“The prescribed fires are not likely to impact local residents, although smoke will be visible from the surrounding area and adjacent landowners may smell smoke,” according to Ready. “Smoke impacts to roads should be of short duration.”

Ready said that the Forest Service will inform the Eagle about the burn locations closer to the date of planned ignition.

“If a burn cannot be completed during the designated burn window, or soon after, it will likely be postponed until the fall of 2019,” according to Ready.

Ready’s news release outlined that on the first day of ignition, crews will secure the burn perimeter by “blacklining,” applying fire to vegetation inside the control lines, to create a wide barrier that contains the fire within the designated area.

“Once the blacklining area is secure firefighters will use ignition devices to light vegetation in the interior of the burn area.

“Prescribed fire restores declining wildlife habitat and improves watershed conditions. The areas planned for burning are now overgrown with thick brush and have been identified by the Forest Service as being critical wildlife habitat. Plants in the area used as forage by wildlife have become coarse, dense, and overcrowded. The post-fire landscape will support a more diverse variety of grasses... (and other plants), which will be more palatable and nutritious for wildlife species.”

Ready noted that burn sites will be strictly off limits to the public and patrolled.