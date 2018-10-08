Cornwall’s Karen Kevra to perform in concert

× Expand Caleb Kenna Vermont’s Karen Kevra has won attention as one of the country’s outstanding flutists through her distinctive warm and extroverted performances as a soloist and chamber musician.

CRONWALL | The Champlain Philharmonic, under the direction of Matthew LaRocca, will present its Annual Fall Concert Series on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m., at the Mahaney Center for the Arts at Middlebury College. The orchestra is celebrating its fifteenth concert season.

The program, entitled, “DANSA- Music from the Old Country” includes the wild and wonderful eastern European dances of Brahms and Dvorak (based on music of the traveling “Gypsy” (Roma) bands), Veils and Whirlwinds by Vermont composer Peter Hamlin, and the Doppler Fantaisie Pastorale Hongroise, Op. 26 and Bizet’s Fantasie Brilliant Sur Carmen, both featuring Karen Kevra on flute.

Music Director Matt LaRocca is on the faculty of the University of Vermont and is also the director of music-COMP, an organization that teaches composition to students throughout Vermont and facilitates live performances of their music by professional musicians.

LaRocca is also the artistic curator of the Vermont Symphony’s Jukebox concert series.

Karen Kevra has won attention as one of the country’s outstanding flutists through her distinctive warm and extroverted performances as a soloist and chamber musician, and has been hailed as “having a musical focus and depth seen in few flutists anywhere.”

Kevra’s premier recording, “Works for Flute and Piano of Louis Moyse” earned a Grammy nomination and accolades from numerous American reviewers in 2004. “Romantic Music for Flute and Piano”, her latest CD, was praised by superstar flutist Sir James Galway. She has been soloist with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra for numerous concerts, and has performed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe at venues including Carnegie Hall, the French Embassy in Washington D.C., and on French National Television.

Kevra has shared the stage with Jaime Laredo, the Paris Piano Trio, Borromeo String Quartet, Boston Chamber Music Society, members of the Emerson and Talich String Quartets, and Trey Anastasio of Phish.

A sought-after flute teacher with award-winning students, she maintains studios in Montpelier and Middlebury. Kevra is the founder and artistic director of Capital City Concerts based in Montpelier, her home for 21 years before moving to Cornwall (in 2016) where she is an indefatigable gardener and loves preparing home-grown feasts for friends and family.

Tickets are available at the door for both performances or in advance at www.champlainphilharmonic.org.