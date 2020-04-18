Coronavirus: Police interested in violations

MIDDLEBURY | In addition to holding the title of Middlebury Chief of Police, Tom Hanley is also the town’s local emergency management director. Hanley has been busy overseeing the town’s response to the current COVID-19 viral health crisis.

File photo VT-040420-Coronavirus-to-peak-Chief-Tom-Hanley_WEB Middlebury P.D. Chief Tom Hanley: “Take basic precautions to protect yourself and your family.”

In one of his weekly e-mailed public bulletins about the pandemic, Hanley broached the topic of what to do when you see violations of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.

As the Vermont Department of Public Safety (DPS) keeps track of compliance with the Governor Scott’s order, state and local police are involved even though compliance to the order remains voluntary at the moment.

In his April 6 bulletin to residents, Hanley noted that DPS is primarily concerned with businesses and places of lodging.

“DPS has established a uniform reporting system, on-line,” he noted. “The form can be found at dps.vermont.gov scroll down to “Executive Order Reporting Tool”, click on the green bar and follow the prompts. You may also call the police at 388-3191 to report violations.”

Hanley added that Scott has not provided an enforcement mechanism for his executive order: “(He) is seeking voluntary compliance and is trying to evaluate the scope of compliance.”

However, Scott’s current “voluntary” stance on the matter does not exclude enforcement measures being put in place sometime in the future, especially if the pandemic continues beyond the what health experts anticipate.

Hanley lauded residents for “innumerable acts of kindness and consideration. A sense of community spirit -- pulling together to get through the difficult times ahead.” Yet, the recent bulletin also called attention to unidentified “predators and privateers among us.”

Hanley’s recent bulletin cautions locals to be wary of pitches for protective equipment such as masks as well as predatory telephone calls appealing to vulnerable citizens.

And there were a few more words of caution from the chief during the ongoing pandemic: “Take basic precautions to protect yourself and your family; keep your vehicle doors locked when unattended, watch over your neighbors, and call the police if you see something out of place. Middlebury Police are on the road 24/7. If you think it’s suspicious, it probably is.” ■