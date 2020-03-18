Coronavirus: Vermont agency asks companies for face masks

MONTPELIER | The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development is currently seeking manufacturers and construction companies with a supply of N95 face-masks to consider assisting in the state’s response to the COVID-19 virus by making these masks available to healthcare providers immediately.

N95 face-masks are a critical tool needed to ensure our healthcare professionals are able to provide care to those most impacted by the virus. These masks have become increasingly difficult to procure and are urgently needed in our healthcare facilities. ACCD understands that many manufacturers, construction companies, and others utilize these masks in a variety of tasks.

What should you do?

If your company is able to support the state’s response to COVID-19 in this way, please contact the State Emergency Operations Center as soon as possible at (800) 347-0488.