Countdown underway to Greg’s reopening

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Middlebury businessman Tony Neri said that he hopes the new and improved Greg’s Meat Market will have a soft opening by mid May.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury businessman Tony Neri said his plan to restore and reopen Greg’s Meat Market to its former glory has been the biggest undertaking of his long career in Addison County.

“This is the toughest project ever,” Neri told the Eagle last week.

Neri talked with the Eagle while overlooking interior renovations underway at the popular neighborhood market, located at 3 Elm St. He was feeling stressed but upbeat.

“There was six years of bedlam left behind for me to deal with by the previous owner,” Neri added. “I won’t say anything more. But you can’t make those kinds of repairs overnight.”

Photo by Lou Varrichio

Neri’s vision for the 8,000-square-feet retail space will finally see the reopening of the market in mid May, that is, if all goes to plan this month.

When the Middlebury Development Review Board gave the thumbs up to Neri’s plan last year, it was thought the market would reopen by February. However, there was just too much work involved, according to Neri. Still, the new owner is finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel and it’s not an oncoming train.

To prepare for the renovated market reopening, Neri is knocking down the building now housing Pool World. The pool and spa business will relocate to a space located behind the One Dollar Market at 198 Court St. (U.S. Route 7).

The extra space will provide between 48 and 50 parking spaces to accommodate shoppers. Neri owns the property to the line with the R.K. Miles lumberyard.

Neri said the main entrance to the market is now oriented to the west, face the bottle redemption center.

“We’ll have 30 employees on hand, great produce and more, and ample parking. You know, I’m very lucky to have good people involved with this project. We’re going to do this up just like the original Greg’s.”