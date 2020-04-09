COVID-19: No room at the inns

× Expand Public domain photo by N. Ravenel VT-041120-Cases-increase_WEB Lodging facilities are closed except for exemptions when supporting the state’s COVID-19 response. The Vermont State Police and local law enforcement will monitor lodging providers for compliance and work with the Attorney General’s Office on additional compliance measures if needed. Pictured: The Waybury Inn in East Middlebury was made famous by the 1980s TV sitcom “The Bob Newhart Show”.

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont Department of Health officials are still urging residents to stay at home and away from gatherings. The renewed call follows a total number of COVID-19 cases which increased by 28 to 321 cases in Vermont last week.

Gov. Phil Scott (R) said that although we may all feel isolated at this time, we can, and should, connect with each other through technology, reading books, playing games and finding hobbies we enjoy.

“We’re all in this together,” he said last week.

All travelers coming to Vermont from out-of-state now must home-quarantine for 14 days, according to the Department of Health (see below).

The Department of Health encouraged residents to use online resource such as healthvermont.gov/covid19 for the most up-to-date information and guidance.

“If you need to go food shopping, to the pharmacy or do other essential activities, keep a distance of six feet between yourself and others. Six feet is about the length of a three-person couch or a bed,” according to the state website noted above. “It’s ok to get fresh air, exercise outside and walk your dog, as long as you keep six feet away from other people.”

At a press conference on March 30, Governor Scott announced new restrictions on travelers arriving in Vermont.

Residents and non-residents coming to Vermont from outside the state ­– for anything other than an essential purpose ­­– should home-quarantine for 14 days. Travel to Vermont by anyone from a COVID-19 “hot spot” is strongly discouraged at this time.

Scott added that “travelers should follow the CDC’s Domestic Travel Advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, which advised residents of those states to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.”

Lodging facilities are closed except for exemptions when supporting the state’s COVID-19 response.

Online lodging reservations are also suspended.

The Vermont State Police and local law enforcement will monitor lodging providers for compliance and work with the Attorney General’s Office on additional compliance measures if needed. ■