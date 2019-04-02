Cut carbon, get cool stuff

× Expand Photo by Pavel Ševela/Wikimedia Commons At Green Mountain Power, going paperless is a simple choice that helps fight climate change, and then customers who sign up could win an iPad or an e-bike.

MIDDLEBURY | If you’re still using paper billing when it comes to paying for your electricity use, well, it’s time to get with the program and have a chance to win some cool stuff.

Green Mountain Power (GMP) is launching a new contest to encourage more customers to switch their paper energy statements for electronic ones.

According to GMP’s Kristin Kelly, “going paperless is a simple choice that helps fight climate change, and then customers who sign up could win an iPad or an e-bike. GMP already has about 57,000 customers enrolled in eBilling.”

A news release by Kelly stated that each time 5,000 new utility customers sign up, GMP will give away an iPad to a randomly selected eBilling customer until 100,000 customers are enrolled in eBilling. A winner will then be selected for a grand prize of an e-bike, she noted.

GMP Vice President Robert Dostis said the idea is a simple way to cut a significant amount of carbon in Vermont.

“GMP mails 225,000 energy statements every month, and each one is multiple pages of paper. Experts say on average, that each multi-page letter sent by regular mail generates more than 25 grams of carbon emissions. Going paperless and getting your energy statement over email has many benefits,” according to Dostis. “It cuts carbon, cuts clutter, and saves trees. Plus, eBilling is convenient.”

Dostis, who heads up eBilling for the utility company, said it’s simple to sign up providing you have a GMP account number.

To sign up for eBilling, visit greenmountainpower.com/help/billing-payments/how-do-i-switch-to-paperless-billing or call 888-835-4672 for contest details.