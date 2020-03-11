Dairy farmers to meet

MIDDLEBURY | There are many advantages to organic dairy farming although there are also many challenges especially in maintaining industry high standards. And organic dairy practices aren’t high priority for every Vermont dairy farmer.

Regardless, Vermont organic dairy farmers will gather March 11 at Vermont Technical College in Randolph for the Vermont Organic Dairy Producers Conference. The meeting will be a discussion of industry issues as well as trends in marketing.

The benefits of organic dairying are well known: “The cows have a more natural, forage based diet, so they give less milk which reduces metabolic stress, plus they will not have antibiotics unless essential for welfare,” according to Eco Farming Daily.

To address these various organic industry standards and issues, Dr. Sidney Bosworth, a forage agronomist with University of Vermont (UVM) Extension, will present the keynote talk at the upcoming annual conference.

Bosworth, who plans to retire this spring, will reflect on his 30-year career at UVM, including his work on forage crops, pasture and grazing management and pest and weed control at the March 11 conference.

It will be held at Judd Hall at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center from 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration beginning at 9 a.m.

“The agenda includes talks by Patrice Vincent, of Belisle Solution Nutrition, Inc., on strategies for maximizing efficiency and profitability starting in the field, and Brad Heins, of the University of Minnesota, with the latest research on crossbreeding and genetic considerations for organic dairy farms. Heins also will offer tips for successfully raising organic dairy calves in group housing,” according to UVM Extension’s Susan Brouillette.

“Roy Desrochers, a sensory practice leader with UVM Extension, will lead an interactive session on sensory analysis of dairy products, designed to help farmers achieve success in the marketplace through a better understanding of which sensory properties are most important to consumers.”

In a news release, Brouillette noted that a panel of farmers will be a focus of the conference: “Panelists will include Cliff and Patti Bruner, of Cooperstown, New York, who started a bed and breakfast in conjunction with their dairy operation, and Cameron Clark, a Williston dairy farmer, who transitioned to a grass-fed herd and once-daily milking due to labor constraints.“

Another participant to share experiences is veteran dairy farmer Eric Paris, owner of Tamarlane Farm. He produces certified organic grass-fed beef and vegetables for his family-owned restaurant.

“Paris also operates Kingdom View Compost, which turns food scraps and other farm waste into organic compost for his and other farms,” Brouilette added.

The conference is sponsored by UVM Extension’s Northwest Crops and Soils Program in collaboration with NOFA-VT’s Organic Dairy and Livestock Technical Assistance Program.

The fee is $25, which covers lunch and conference materials. Registrations can be made online at go.uvm.edu/2020organicdairyconference or by mail to UVM Extension, Organic Dairy Conference, 278 South Main St., Suite 2, St. Albans 05478. ■