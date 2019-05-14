Dairy summit looks to boost low prices

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Waterman “During a difficult time, our dairy industry came together at the Northern Tier Dairy Summit to listen, collaborate and share their thoughts and ideas,” said Vermont Ag Secretary Anson Tebbett.

MONTPELIER | The “first-of-its-kind” Northern Tier Dairy Summit was held April 1-2 at Vermont’s Jay Peak Resort. The event was attended by 240 participants with 115 dairy farmers present from across New England.

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) organized and convened the summit to develop actionable next steps to help a dairy industry impacted by a fifth year of record low prices, a volatile export market and an oversupply of milk. The final working sessions asked participants at each table to develop action items based on their priority and time frame for completion.

“During a difficult time, our dairy industry came together at the Northern Tier Dairy Summit to listen, collaborate and share their thoughts and ideas,” VAAFM Secretary Anson Tebbetts commented. “We promise to keep listening and working to support our dairy farmers in Vermont.”

The agency announced four new initiatives derived from the summit and four additional existing initiatives to respond to the areas developed:

New initiatives: 1) Convene a secretary’s Dairy Advisory Committee which will meet quarterly to discuss current issues from the farmer’s perspective and share agency work. Committee nominations will go out shortly and the first meeting will be this summer. 2) Publish a monthly Agriview series about current topics in dairy, 3) Coordinate legislative farm tours this summer and fall to ensure to all legislators understand what really happens on a farm. 5) “Visioning” and goal development workshops to meet the needs of farmers. Workshops will be planned for late 2019 or early 2020.

Current and on-going initiatives: 1) Growth Management Plan, the Milk Commission will continue to meet and agency staff will remain engaged in regional and national level discussions regarding a national growth management plan. 2) Positive messaging campaign — engage additional dollars for a targeted positive dairy focused campaign. 3) Truth in labeling, VAAFM is actively engaged at the national level regarding standards of identity for items carrying a dairy product label to ensure they are made from real milk. 4) Milk in schools, VAAFM and partners work closely with schools and school nutrition agencies to allow higher fat milk back into schools.

VAAFM will be applying for the newly released USDA Dairy Business Innovation Initiative funding and the objectives closely match dairy summit outcomes and participant visions. The funding opportunity will span multiple years and allow VAAFM and partners to engage in developing a more competitive value-added dairy marketplace for Vermont producers.