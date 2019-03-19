Danforth, others targeted for boycott

MIDDLEBURY | Danforth Pewter, a Middlebury based company, has been targeted, along with other firms, in a planned boycott by a group of anti-carbon tax citizen groups. The groups are partnering in an effort to boycott seven Vermont companies whose CEOs are supporting a carbon tax in the Green Mountain State.

The citizen groups 802VT Alliance and No Carbon TAX Group Vermont are calling for the boycott ahead of a planned rollout of a letter-writing and telephone campaign.

In addition to Danforth, 802VT Alliance and No Carbon TAX Group Vermont have named the following Vermont firms in the boycott: Black River Produce, Rhino Foods, Ben & Jerry’s, Seventh Generation, the Alchemist, Sun Common and Burton Snowboards.

“When we read about a group of Vermont CEOs supporting a carbon tax here — these are Vermont companies doing business in Vermont and depending upon Vermont people for at least part of their income — we asked, why they would cut their own throats and back a carbon tax,” John de Bruin, founder of 802VT Alliance, said.

The CEOs of the seven companies held a news conference, sponsored by the Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility, at the Vermont State House on Feb. 20 to urge Gov. Phil Scott and the mostly Democratic/Progressive state legislature to pass a comprehensive climate action package this session.

De Bruin said that when he and J.T. Dodge of No Carbon Tax Vermont discovered that some legislators want to give the companies financial kickbacks and incentives to support the tax, they decided a boycott was needed to stop the effort.

“They did this so they wouldn’t have to pay their share of a carbon tax,” De Bruin said. “Right there, they put themselves in a situation where they showed they care more about their profits and not their customers.”

De Bruin said that “100 percent” of his membership expressed support of the boycott.

“We’re getting a list of the CEO names and addresses and then sending letters to them…,” he said. De Bruin said his membership couldn’t understand why the CEOs would support a tax that would harm not only their businesses but also their customers.

“Nobody likes to get taken for a ride,” he said. “I think the boycott will have enough of an effect so that some of these companies may say ‘let’s not back this plan anymore’; that’s the ultimate goal of what we’re hoping for.”

So far, said de Bruin, no carbon tax bills have been officially introduced in the House, but he alleges that several have been put “pen to paper.”

“Although Speaker Mitzi Johnson told the House assembled in late February that it was too late to introduce any carbon tax bills this year,” de Bruin added, “I expect a tidal wave at the beginning of the 2020 session.”