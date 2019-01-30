Declines in forest industry a concern

× Expand File photo Vermont communities are struggling to overcome the decline in the forestry industry. U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy directed initiatives related to local forest-based economies and to set aside a collective $7 million in taxpayer funds for this work. Pictured: Cable logging on a mountainside.

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) and U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D) announced on Jan. 22 that Vermont communities struggling to overcome the decline in the forestry industry will now be able to consider accessing a $7 million taxpayer-funded grant program to kick-start new economic opportunities.

“As a competitive global market has put pressure on our forest-based businesses, Vermonters are doing great work to reinvent the forest economy. This includes investing in outdoor recreation, developing new forest-based products, like wood pellets for modern wood heat and looking for ways to bring broadband and other modern infrastructure to rural communities,” said Scott, who is the state co-chairperson of the NBRC (Northern Border Regional Commission).

“This federal-state partnership provides financial support to bring new ideas to scale. I want to thank Senator Leahy for his continued support of Vermonters and Vermont’s rural economy, particularly in response to these challenging circumstances.”

Leahy said, “For generations, many communities across Vermont, northern New York and New England relied heavily on the economic benefits of the forest economy. But recent down-turns in wood markets have taken a toll. We need new solutions, new markets and sustained federal investment to ensure our rural communities can capitalize on new opportunities and retain their vibrancy.

“This new initiative will allow for demonstration for new wood products, such as mass timber construction, while also looking to help communities with critical needs such as closing the digital divide.”

Leahy noted that he directed the NBRC to support local forest-based economies and to set aside a collective $7 million in taxpayer funds.

“The 2018 Farm Bill expands the Northern Border Regional Commission territory to include every county in Vermont. This new program will be the first NBRC grant round open to communities across the entire state of Vermont,” according to Scott’s office.

Interested applicants should visit nbrc.gov/content/Regional-Forest-Economy-Partnership for more information. “The NBRC has announced multiple application rounds, with the first deadline for letters of intent on March 15,” according to Scott’s office.