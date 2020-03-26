Details clarify Scott's "Stay at Home" rule

Photo provided by Vermont Governor's Office VT Stay-at-Home-order - COVID-19 Gov. Phil Scott (pictured at center): “When we tell people to stay home to save lives, I’m confident Vermonters will do the right thing.”

MIDDLEBURY | A “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) went into effect on March 25.

The order is in effect until April 15 though it may be extended or shortened.

The executive order does not close roads, nor does it establish roadblocks, checkpoints or the authority to demand identification.

Immediately following Scott’s rule, the Vermont Department of Public Safety issued guidance to local police departments regarding potential enforcement of the order.

“I have tremendous faith in Vermonters’ shared ability to follow these directives in order to save lives, and to support each other and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Scott said last week. “Vermont is a small state with close-knit communities known for looking out for the wellbeing of our neighbors. When we tell people to stay home to save lives, I’m confident Vermonters will do the right thing.”

WHAT IS THE ORDER?

Scott’s order directs Vermont residents to stay at home, leaving only for essential reasons, critical to health and safety, such as grocery shopping, seeking medical care, or exercising outside.

If leaving home, you should adhere to social distancing policies, including remaining 6 feet from others (except for those with whom they share a home), regularly washing their hands, and avoiding touching their faces.

All businesses and nonprofits not expressly exempted in the order must suspend all in-person business operations.

Operations that can be conducted online or by phone, or sales that can be facilitated with curbside pickup or delivery only, may continue.

The order contains exemptions for businesses and entities that provide services or functions deemed critical to public health and safety, along with economic and national security.

Leaving the home for exercise and outdoor activity is permitted, provided that people are adhering to appropriate social distancing.

HOW THE ORDER IS BEING ENFORCED

In instances where police officers observe or are made aware of people operating in violation of the order law enforcement is encouraged to speak with the proprietor, staff, or group, provide a reminder of the new requirements, and assess voluntary compliance.

Civil or regulatory mechanisms, specifically informing and educating those encountered in violation of the order about the mechanisms that may apply, could prove helpful.

Officials expect the majority of compliance to be self-regulating.

Motor-vehicle and pedestrian traffic will continue for permissible activities outdoors and travel to and from businesses and elsewhere under Scott’s order.

The order does not establish cause to initiate a motor vehicle stop or detain people for questioning about their travel.

Vermonters seeking additional information about the executive order should call 2-1-1, and visit the websites governor.vermont.govandvem.vermont.gov. ■