Dinosaurs left their mark in New England

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Paleontologist Alex Downes explains how he’s going to extract thousands of delicate Coelophysis dinosaur bones from a large Triassic rock slab at his New Mexico lab. Coelophysis traveled in herds and grew to 10 feet in length; the same creatures left footprints all along the Connecticut Valley, south of Vermont.

MIDDLEBURY | While Vermont doesn’t have any dinosaur fossils, researchers are sure that the extinct creatures roamed the valleys of the ancient, and then considerably taller, Green Mountains.

According to “Brief Geologic History of Vermont,” prepared by the University of Vermont, the Green Mountains began forming between 450 and 350 million years ago when an ocean basin closed and at several older continents collided to create the supercontinent of Pangaea (a Greek word meaning”whole earth”).

The age of dinosaurs came millions of years after the Green Mountains rose to alpine heights and well before the Pangea landmass began breaking up into the more familiar continents we recognize today.

Running from the Carolinas north, through Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and up along the Connecticut Valley — and the eastern side of Vermont, then on into Nova Scotia — are outcrops of the so-called Newark Basin rocks, evidence of a prehistoric rift valley, formed 200 million years ago.

The well-studied Newark Basin rocks touch the border of Vermont and then disappear due to severe erosion by Ice Age glaciers. But these famous rocks reappear hundreds of miles to the north, near the Bay of Fundy.

It’s too bad that no dinosaur remains have been found in the Green Mountain State, but — as Connecticut-based science writer Brendan Hanrahan points out — researchers are confident that the dinosaurs were indeed living here millions of years ago.

“The Connecticut Valley just doesn’t fit an image of a world where bizarre reptiles once menaced their prey, brandishing monstrous teeth and terrible claws,” according to Hanrahan, author of “In the Connecticut Valley of the Dinosaurs.” Certainly, most of us don’t think of Vermont, let alone other New England states, when we think of dinosaurs.

However, not too far south of Vermont, in the Connecticut Valley of Massachusetts and Connecticut, trace fossils of early meat-eating theropod dinosaurs continue to be found.

According to New Mexico paleontologist Alex Downes, an early dinosaur called Coelophysis traveled in herds and grew to 10 feet in length; he said the same creatures left footprints all along the Connecticut Valley, south of Vermont.

New England’s best dinosaur site is open year round to the public at Connecticut’s Dinosaur State Park in Rock Hill. The park preserves a slab of a petrified Jurassic muddy lakeshore with hundreds of track prints from dinosaurs large and small.

Just a three-hour-long drive from our region, Rocky Hill is an amazing place to visit. There you can glimpse, through a window back in time, prehistoric New England and its lost world of dinosaurs.

Outside Dinosaur State Park’s geodesic-dome enclosed dino trackway, you can walk through an arboretum of “living fossils” with conifer and flowering trees that still thrive today, with little genetic variation, from the Mesozoic of New England.

From trace fossils and rocks here in New England, we know that dinosaurs dodged falling volcanic ash and lava flows in search of food and water. Much like the Great Rift Valley of today’s Africa, Triassic-Jurassic New England and Africa were pulling apart, subject to the immense, slow-moving tectonic forces along this segment of what was once Pangaea.

According to Hanrahan, in parts of northwest Africa, you can find rocks and dinosaur traces that match perfectly with those found in the Connecticut Valley — evidence that New England and Africa were once joined together.