DIY face masks are easy, safe

× Expand Photo courtesy of U.S. CDC VT-041120-DIY-face-masks-sneeze_WEB Why use a face mask during the current pandemic? This CDC photograph captured a sneeze in progress, revealing the plume of salivary droplets as they are expelled in a large cone-shaped array from this man’s open mouth, thereby illustrating the reason for buying or making a personal face mask.

MIDDLEBURY | Do-it-yourself (DIY) projects are supposed to be fun and a way to be creative around the house. With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DIY project has taken on a new twist. For example, how about assembling your own homemade anti-sneeze face masks?

As efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 continue and with critical shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), a team of nurses and health technicians at Community Health Network (CHN) has provided the public with fabric face mask instructions.

The Eagle staff is happy to share this important DIY project with readers.

The following instructions are courtesy of the clinical team at Community Health Network:

1. T-shirt face masks-

Materials needed:

Two pieces of tightly woven cotton fabric (examples: clean pillow cases or 100% cotton t-shirts). Cut to 9” X 6” (adult) or 7 ½” X 5” (child).

Elastic options: Rope elastic, 1/8” wide flat elastic, or beading cord elastic. You need 7.5 yards of elastic for 25 masks (14” per mask).

Other cord options: Bead lacing or parachute cord

Preparation for ear loops:

Elastic: Cut two 7” long pieces and tie a knot at each end (14” of elastic per mask). Do not tie a knot with flat elastic.

Bead lacing or parachute cord: Cut them approximately 10” long (for adults).

Instructions:

For lacing or cord, follow same steps, substituting item for elastic.

Put right sides of cotton fabric together (use 2 pieces). Be sure that any fabric design is placed horizontally!

Cut fabric in one of two sizes: 9” X 6” (Adult) or 7 ½” X 5” (Child).

Starting at the center of the bottom edge, sew to the first corner, then stop. Sew the elastic with the edge out into the corner. A few stitches forward and back will hold this.

Sew to the second corner, stop, and bring the other end of the same elastic to the corner and sew a few stitches forward and back.

Now sew across the top of the mask to the third corner, then stop. Again, sew one end of a piece of elastic with the edge out into the corner.

Sew to the fourth corner, stop, then sew in the other end of the same piece of elastic.

Sew across the bottom, leaving about 1 ½ - 2” open. Stop, cut the thread. Turn inside out.

Pin (evenly spaced) 3 tucks on each side of the mask. Make sure the tucks are in the same direction.

Sew around the edge of the mask twice (making sure to close the opening left at the bottom of the mask).

Your mask is finished.

Video Tutorial (Elastic Loops)

Watch a helpful video tutorial below for face masks with elastic loops:

2. Fabric tie masks-

Materials needed:

Two pieces of tightly woven cotton fabric (see above). Cut to 9” X 6” (adult) or 7 ½” X 5” (child).

Bias tape (either ½” or 7/8” as available) OR fabric

Tie Preparation:

Bias tape: Four (4) 16” pieces of bias tape per mask

Fabric: Cut four (4) strips 2” wide by 16” long per mask. ■