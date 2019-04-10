Douglas to address grads

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Gov. Jim Douglas

CASTLETON | Former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas, a resident of Middlebury, will deliver the commencement address at Castleton University’s 232nd graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 18.

The campus commencement ceremony begins May 18 at 11 a.m. in the Castleton Pavilion.

“I believe that former Gov. Douglas will offer our graduates an important perspective about what can happen when we set aside our differences and focus our energy into creating positive change,” said Castleton President Dr. Karen Scolforo last week. “I have no doubt his words will engage, encourage and inspire.”

Douglas was Vermont’s 80th governor when first elected in 2002. He went on to serve three terms and earned the majority of the state vote.

Douglas’ career in state politics started in 1972 when he was elected to the House where he also served as majority leader. He later served as secretary of state and treasurer.

Douglas is currently Middlebury College executive-in-residence where he teaches politics and government. He is the author of “The Vermont Way: A Republican Governor Leads America’s Most Liberal State,” published in 2012.