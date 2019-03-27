Douglas to introduce legal historian

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Former Gov. Jim Douglas, a resident of Middlebury, will introduce attorney Paul Gillies at the Ethan Allen Institute’s 25th Annual Jeferson Day Dinner April 9. Pictured: Douglas at Town Meeting Day 2019.

VERGENNES | This year’s celebration of Jefferson Day (April 13) will arrive a few days early in the Green Mountain State.

On Tuesday, April 9, the founding statesman’s legacy will be feted by the Vermont-based Ethan Allen Institute (EAI) with a special 25th annual dinner gathering featuring guest speaker attorney and legal historian Paul Gillies. Gillies is a partner of Tarrant, Gillies & Richardson Attorneys at Law based in Montpelier.

The event will be held at Trader Duke’s Restaurant 1311 Williston Rd. in South Burlington. The event starts with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and program at 6: 30 p.m.

“Probably no living Vermonter has studied this fascinating evolution more than Paul Gillies,” EAY founder John McClaughry said. Gillies’ EAI Jefferson Day address is titled, “Jefferson, the Constitution, and the Courts: Lessons from Vermont’s History.” And there are plenty of lessons to learned, especially on the local level, according to Gillies.

The veteran attorney’s acclaimed recent book, “The Law of the Hills: A Judicial History of Vermont,” was published by the Vermont Historical Society; his latest effort, with Vermont Law School professor Peter Teachout, is a book examining the ins and outs of the Vermont Constitution.

“This year we asked… Paul to speak on ‘Jefferson, the Constitution, and the Courts’… Paul will be introduced by his longtime friend Gov. Jim Douglas,” he said.

McClaughry noted that Gillies’ law practice involves municipal, zoning and land use, property, appellate, and trial work. has a special fascination for old roads, boundary lines, rights-of-way and other easements, and that special land where history collides with law.

Attorney and legal critic James Gallen of St. Louis, Missouri, has praised Gillies’ body of work in examining Vermont’s history and the rule of law.

“Some may think that… legal history is a dry recitation of cases, holdings and doctrines that only a lawyer, like me, will enjoy. While I did take a professional interest in (Gillies’ 2013 book) ‘Uncommon Law, Ancient Roads and other Ruminations on Vermont Legal History’, many lawyers want more and this book gives it to us,” Gallen wrote in a reviw of Gillies’ historical work. “Law is not an abstract collection of requirements of interest only to the bar and indecipherable to others. Laws are the rules which a community formulates to regulate itself. As such, law grows out of the life of its people…. (Gillies) does an excellent job in integrating Vermont legal tales with its social history.”

For details about the 25th annual Jefferson Event, visit the EAI website atethanllen.org or call 802-695-1448.