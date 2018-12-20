Downtown plan moves ahead

× Expand Photo provided by the Town of Middlebury VHB engineering’s plan for Triangle Park and Printer’s Alley.

MIDDLEBURY | Earlier this month, the town of Middlebury held its final of three public meetings especially to hear public comment about the revised design concepts by VHB, an engineering firm located in South Burlington, for the downtown Triangle Park and Printer’s Alley.

The park and alley changes reflect what will be improved downtown spaces resulting from the rail and bridge construction project now underway.

“VHB’s Director of Land Planning and Landscape Architecture, Mark Hamelin, presented the latest iterations of the landscape plans, which had been revised in accordance with recommendations from Middlebury’s Planning Commission and Design Advisory Committee,” according to Jim Gish, Middlebury’s downtown project community liaison. “...Members of these two boards, at the selectboard’s request, met with VHB to ask questions about aspects of the design and suggest changes that they believe would benefit the town.”

A revised concept, which Gish included in one of his emailed downtown construction project updates, is on display in the Middlebury Town Offices.

Gish reported that additional paving stones and concrete were added to the plan for the lower section of Triangle Park.

This will “provide a more versatile space for public events, a safer crossing from Main Street to Printer’s Alley, and the potential for an ADA-accessible pathway from Main Street to the Marble Works through the new Lazarus Park,” Gish noted.